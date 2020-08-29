Advertisement

Melrose murder suspect Mark Wilson Jr. makes first court appearance

the man accused of murdering two juvenile boys near Melrose makes his first court appearance.
the man accused of murdering two juvenile boys near Melrose makes his first court appearance.(WCJB)
By Landon Harrar
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mark Wilson Jr. made his first appearance to the court via a zoom meeting early Saturday morning. Wilson is accused of murdering 12-year old Robert Baker and 14-year old Tayten Baker on Wednesday.

Wilson asked to be appointed a public defender instead of a personal lawyer which was approved by judge Howard McGillin because Wilson did not have a job prior to his arrest.

Wilson is being held with no bond in the Putnam County Jail for 2 charges of capital murder.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Governor delays Alcohol licensing renewals

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

“I think it’s a big step in the right direction:” Athletes, students and coaches line University Avenue in support of Black Lives Matter

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Hundreds gathered in one of the busiest intersections in Gainesville to support Black Lives Matter.

News

Black Lives Matter

Updated: 10 hours ago

Local

Lawsuit to Block Governor’s Supreme Court Pick Not Over Yet

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lawsuit to Block Governor’s Supreme Court Pick Not Over Yet

Latest News

Local

Florida Gateway College gets $2.3 million grant for Commercial Driving training facility

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The grant will be used for the school's CDL program as well as local first responder's practice.

Local

“They always had great dreams:” Family speaks after Melrose double murder suspect arrested

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Family members of the two juvenile boys killed in Melrose on Wednesday speak up about how recent donations to a gofundme campaign will be used to help the family grieve and move past the tragic killings.

News

MCPS students finish first week of school

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Friday completed the first week of school for students in Marion County.

News

MCPS students finish first week of school - 6PM

Updated: 16 hours ago

Local

Families consider private school learning option

Updated: 16 hours ago
Small class sizes and a safe space are a couple of ways a north-central Florida private school is attracting families during this pandemic. Cornerstone Academy opened their doors a few weeks ago, but with public schools in Alachua County set to open on Monday, many families are taking a closer look at the private school option.

News

FEA lawsuit stay reinstated

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The stay on a judge’s order allowing local districts the choice of whether to reopen schools is back. What does that mean?