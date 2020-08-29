Melrose murder suspect Mark Wilson Jr. makes first court appearance
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mark Wilson Jr. made his first appearance to the court via a zoom meeting early Saturday morning. Wilson is accused of murdering 12-year old Robert Baker and 14-year old Tayten Baker on Wednesday.
Wilson asked to be appointed a public defender instead of a personal lawyer which was approved by judge Howard McGillin because Wilson did not have a job prior to his arrest.
Wilson is being held with no bond in the Putnam County Jail for 2 charges of capital murder.
