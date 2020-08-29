New leader, enthusiastic attitude at Santa Fe

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -It won’t take long for the Santa Fe Raiders to tell whether a new coaching staff will produce new results. The Raiders have a matchup at Suwannee on Sept. 4, the earliest allowable kickoff under the FHSAA’s guidelines given the circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

Jared Allen comes to Santa Fe after a dozen years of experience as an assistant at Walton and Pensacola Catholic. Allen’s time with the Raiders has been brief due to the pandemic, but he does appreciate what he has inherited.

“On the first day I met the guys (Feb. 26 ), I saw they had a lot of athletes,” said Allen. “It got me excited as a guy who likes to throw the ball.”

Santa Fe went 5-5 overall last season and missed the playoffs.

