Spaghetti dinner distribution in High Springs

Mt. Olive Baptist Church offered those struggling a nice warm spaghetti dinner on Saturday. The church was able to make more meals than anticipated, and they hope to do this again in the future.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Spaghetti dinners were given to the community in High Springs at Catherine Taylor Park on Saturday. Mt. Olive Baptist Church handed out meals to anyone that needed it, and in the box, there was spaghetti, bread, green beans, and cake.

Deacon Ronald Wilson believes the group was able to make more meals then anticipated.

“We know there are people in the community with all of the things that we are going through that are still kind of having a hard time just getting meals. Some of the people that are unfortunate in the community, we wanted to help feed them for a day, and we thought a nice spaghetti dinner would be good.”

It was a grab and go meal distribution, and people were required to wear masks. Wilson would like to do this again in the future.

“We’re going to help those in communities who lack like food, clothing all kinds of things anything the church can provide them with. This is one of those good opportunities to help give back to the people in the community.”

