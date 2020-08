Interlachen, Fla. (WCJB) -

Putnam County Fire and Rescue is investigating a crash in Interlachen. The crash led to a helicopter being called in.

According to Fire ad Rescue, as well as the Interlachen Fire Department, the crash happened on S CR-315, south of Cousintown Rd.

We’ll keep you updated when more information comes out.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.