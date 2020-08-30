Advertisement

Crash in Putnam Co. leaves two people dead

A crash in Putnam County has left two people dead and two others seriously injured
A crash in Putnam County has left two people dead and two others seriously injured
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

A crash in Putnam co. last night left two people dead.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at around 10:40 p.m. last night, a pickup truck was heading north on S 14th street, approaching U.S. Highway 17.

When the vehicle got to U.S.-17, the truck did not stop for an oncoming car, and the truck was hit in the side.

The truck flipped and crashed over the median into the west bound lanes before coming to a stop.

The car was brought to a stop after hitting a nearby building.

The driver and one passenger in the truck died while another passenger is in critical condition. The driver of the sedan suffered serious injuries.

