Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect in Bradford Co.

Bradford Co, Fla. (WCJB) -

Bradford County Sheriff Deputies are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies said a man went into the Fast Track Gas Station in Lawtey Sunday around 2 A.M.

They said the suspect wore a black mask and carried a black pistol.

Deputies ask if you have any information about the suspect to contact the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.