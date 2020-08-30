Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect in Bradford Co.
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Bradford Co, Fla. (WCJB) -
Bradford County Sheriff Deputies are looking for an armed robbery suspect.
Deputies said a man went into the Fast Track Gas Station in Lawtey Sunday around 2 A.M.
They said the suspect wore a black mask and carried a black pistol.
Deputies ask if you have any information about the suspect to contact the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.
