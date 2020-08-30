Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing has few takers

By Landon Harrar
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

A free COVID-19 testing site in Williston this weekend didn’t have many visitors mostly due to bad weather.

The free testing site was at Williston’s Horseman Park Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until Noon.

Organizers say they had less than 10 people show up to get tested. They believe this was because it was raining most of the time both days.

There will be more free testing offered in the coming week in a different location.

“On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday which will be the 1st ‚2nd and 3rd of September we’ll be in Strickland park over in Chiefland said Department of Health planner Mark Johnson.”

In the following weeks, they will take their fully equipped trailer to Gilchrist County and then possibly to Cedar Key.

The testing is always in the morning so the medical crews who are in full PPE gear don’t have to work during the hottest parts of the day.

Johnson says he’s confident they have enough tests in their trailer to accommodate every person who shows up even if it’s an unending line.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

