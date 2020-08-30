Hawthorne’s Chaz Mackey powering through tough times

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - High school football is almost here! The Hawthorne Hornets are hoping to return to the playoffs and make an even deeper run. The hornets have added a new quarterback, Chaz’ Mackey, who is mentally tough on and off the field.

Mackey joins the squad as a junior. He transferred from North Marion high. He’s a dual-threat quarterback who is hoping to lead this very young team.

Times haven’t been easy for the quarterback though, his father passed away less than a month ago.

However, Mackey is out working hard and wants to make his dad proud.

“It motivates me a lot, because I know he would want me to play still, with the virus going on. He’d want me to play so I have to give all I got for him” Mackey said.

“He’s really only been here two months all the coaches have taken him in, surrounding him during a tough time in his life. He’s been able to bounce back. He’s made every workout, I called to make sure he had time to deal with the situation. He gave me one of the best responses I’ve gotten from a player, was ’My dad would want me to be at practice’.

Hawthorne will take on Newberry for their first game on Friday, September 4.

