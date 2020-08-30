Advertisement

Hawthorne’s Chaz Mackey powering through tough times

By Cierra Clark
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - High school football is almost here! The Hawthorne Hornets are hoping to return to the playoffs and make an even deeper run. The hornets have added a new quarterback, Chaz’ Mackey, who is mentally tough on and off the field.

Mackey joins the squad as a junior. He transferred from North Marion high. He’s a dual-threat quarterback who is hoping to lead this very young team.

Times haven’t been easy for the quarterback though, his father passed away less than a month ago.

However, Mackey is out working hard and wants to make his dad proud.

“It motivates me a lot, because I know he would want me to play still, with the virus going on. He’d want me to play so I have to give all I got for him” Mackey said.

“He’s really only been here two months all the coaches have taken him in, surrounding him during a tough time in his life. He’s been able to bounce back. He’s made every workout, I called to make sure he had time to deal with the situation. He gave me one of the best responses I’ve gotten from a player, was ’My dad would want me to be at practice’.

Hawthorne will take on Newberry for their first game on Friday, September 4.

Hawthorne quarterback, Chaz Mackey, is hoping to lead his team back to the playoffs.

