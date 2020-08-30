Advertisement

Melrose crash sends one to UF Health Shands

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

A crash in Melrose Sunday afternoon sent one person to UF Health Shands.

According to the Melrose Fire Department, two cars crashed on N State Rd-21 near Bryan’s Ace Hardware.

One car caught fire and had flames coming out of it. Firefighters said both people inside the car got out in time. One person is in serious condition and was taken to Shands Hospital. The other was taken to a clinic in Putnam Co. with minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Local

UF’s student-led group Project Heal washes for a cause

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hair washing, nail trimming, ear cleaning, and a nice relaxing day for your furry friend. Project Heal is hosting dog wash days throughout the fall semester to raise money so that they can help animals in underprivileged communities in Ecuador.

