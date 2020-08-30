Melrose crash sends one to UF Health Shands

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

A crash in Melrose Sunday afternoon sent one person to UF Health Shands.

According to the Melrose Fire Department, two cars crashed on N State Rd-21 near Bryan’s Ace Hardware.

One car caught fire and had flames coming out of it. Firefighters said both people inside the car got out in time. One person is in serious condition and was taken to Shands Hospital. The other was taken to a clinic in Putnam Co. with minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

