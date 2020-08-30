Advertisement

’Save Our Children’ Rally in Chiefland Raises Awareness on Child Trafficking

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Roughly 30 people stood at the intersection of State Road 55 and U.S. 129 in Chiefland, to raise awareness about child trafficking Sunday evening.

Activists, of all ages, held up signs with various messages and statistics, while passing vehicles honked their horn in support of ending the disgusting, underground industry.

The rally comes on the heels of a successful U.S. Marshalls operation in Georgia, which rescued 39 endangered children, including arresting nine people on sex trafficking charges.

For Reagan Couch, being able to educate herself and the public on this issue, along with helping those in need means the world to her.

“It means that we can make a difference. Things can change, and I think that once you have a little spark it can turn into a huge flame, and that’s what’s most important.”

The fight against human trafficking is an everyday battle.

One that authorities are always fighting.

