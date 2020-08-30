UF’s student-led group Project Heal washes for a cause

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Project Heal, a student-led group at the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine, is raising money to provide free services to animals in underprivileged communities in Ecuador.

“We basically help local communities out there providing spay and neuter services, preventive vaccines, preventive medicine to small and large animals. It’s completely free to them. That will be the summer of next year,” said Stephanie Barrios, the president of Project Heal.

In order to help fund their mission of sending 20 students abroad, they offer services here at home five times during the fall semester.

“Dog baths, ear cleaning, and nail trims, that are $12. We also provide peanut butter and treats to make the process super comfortable for them.”

That’s all just for the dogs, of course. A dog owner has been taking his 7-year old German Shepherd and Lab mix since he was a puppy.

“It’s a really good cause, and it’s a really good deal, you can’t beat the price. That kind of says it all right there,” said Steve Hensel.

His dog loves the pampering.

“Good for the dog to get out. He likes the attention.”

Rain or shine, people were showing up to get their dogs cleaned.

“We always have a great turnout at all of our dog washes, and it really means the world to us, that we really have people that support this cause,” said Barrios.

The next dog washing event will be on September 27.

