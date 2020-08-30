Volunteers help a local non-profit and learn about plants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A local non-profit organization is teaching residents a bit about gardening. The Edible Plant Project hosted a volunteer workday in Gainesville on Sunday.

Volunteers pulled up weeds, trimmed trees, and cleaned up the greenhouse. Then they received a tour and even sampled some of the fruit growing on the trees. They were also able to take home some plants.

To find out more information about the Edible Plant Project, click on the link below.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.