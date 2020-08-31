Advertisement

Alachua County Public Schools release COVID-19 dashboard

The online dashboard is updated daily and shows active cases of the virus by school.
By Brianda Villegas
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday was the first day of school for students in Alachua County and the school district released a new tool to keep parents updated on COVID-19.

The online dashboard is updated daily and shows active cases of the virus by school. Those numbers reflect the cases reported from students or staff members who attend the school or work-site.

According to Superintendent Karen Clarke, it is expected for schools and buses to be at 50% capacity or less.

“I know there’s a lot of concern but we just gotta do what we have to do as teachers to protect ourselves, make sure the kids follow our procedures to keep themselves safe,” Alachua County Public School Teacher Johnny Cromwell said.

According to the dashboard “It is important to note that these numbers are NOT an indication that the cases were contracted or are in any way connected with the school or worksite”.

“So we did like germ stuff, about washing your hands, we learned about the classroom and then we took a tour around the school,” Alachua County Public School Students Morgan and Melissa said.

Students like Morgan and Melissa were required to have their temperature checked in the morning and wear masks throughout the day. Teachers are also using seating charts in classes and on buses in case contact tracing needs to be made.

A link to the Alachua County Public School District’s COVID-19 dashboard is attached to this article.

Alachua County Public Schools COVID-19 Dashboard

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Rum Island Park reopens after year long renovation

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By AJ Willy
The renovation took a year and cost $300,000.

News

Governor to Parents: Schools are Safe

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Governor Ron DeSantis made three stops in Florida today, assuring parents and educators that opening classrooms poses far fewer risks than keeping them closed.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

UF receives $26 million grant for agriculture research

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
The project intends to bring advanced technology into the agriculture industry.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: City of Gainesville special meeting on ’equitable development’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Gainesville City Commissioners are holding a special meeting on Monday on ’equitable development.’

News

Two Ocala men arrested for possession of child pornography

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Jonathan Mathura and Michael Brooks last Thursday after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

News

LIVE: Gov. DeSantis at The Villages with White House Task Force doctor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Forida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to host a press conference along side the White House Task Force doctor at UF Health in The Villages.

News

Alachua County students return to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Students at Caroline Beatrice Parker Elementary School have seen several changes with the start of the new school year, including a new name.

News

Sheriff: Newberry man pulls gun on Census Bureau worker

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Matthew Barrett Marcotte is now facing a third- degree felony after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

News

DEVELOPING: Florida DEO evacuated due to bomb threat

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Bomb threat evacuates Florida DEO