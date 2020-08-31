Alachua County Public Schools release COVID-19 dashboard

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday was the first day of school for students in Alachua County and the school district released a new tool to keep parents updated on COVID-19.

The online dashboard is updated daily and shows active cases of the virus by school. Those numbers reflect the cases reported from students or staff members who attend the school or work-site.

According to Superintendent Karen Clarke, it is expected for schools and buses to be at 50% capacity or less.

“I know there’s a lot of concern but we just gotta do what we have to do as teachers to protect ourselves, make sure the kids follow our procedures to keep themselves safe,” Alachua County Public School Teacher Johnny Cromwell said.

According to the dashboard “It is important to note that these numbers are NOT an indication that the cases were contracted or are in any way connected with the school or worksite”.

“So we did like germ stuff, about washing your hands, we learned about the classroom and then we took a tour around the school,” Alachua County Public School Students Morgan and Melissa said.

Students like Morgan and Melissa were required to have their temperature checked in the morning and wear masks throughout the day. Teachers are also using seating charts in classes and on buses in case contact tracing needs to be made.

A link to the Alachua County Public School District’s COVID-19 dashboard is attached to this article.

