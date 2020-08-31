Alachua County students return to school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at Caroline Beatrice Parker Elementary School have seen several changes with the start of the new school year, including a new name.

Formerly named after a confederate general, J.J. Finley Elementary school is now named after a Gainesville native and physicist, who worked on the Manhattan Project.

“Caroline B. Parker Elementary, I just get so elated thinking about this name of this wonderful lady,” said Physical Eduction teacher, Johnny Cromwell. “I think the kids are going to be so excited to learn about her and they’re going to be inspired, that’s my hope.”

He said he’s excited for the schools new beginning and for students to be back in the classroom.

“It’s vitally important that they understand the new norms and that we have to follow them so after this first day I just hope that they understand that we’re back and everything gonna be alright,” said Cromwell.

As for the rest of Alachua County Public Schools, ACPS Spokesperson Jackie Johnson said students learning online and in person can still expect changes as the school year progresses.

“We also have to be prepared for a very fluid situation because we dont know the course this virus is going to take so really flexibility is going to be key for this upcoming school year certainly the first few weeks,” Johnson said.

She also said the school district is in constant communication with medical experts from the Alachua County Health Department and UF’s Scientific Medical Advisory Council.

“We are in communication with them on a daily basis, in fact, we probably talk to them four or five times every day and that will continue throughout the pandemic so that we make sure that we are responding in an appropriate way that the health and well-being of our students, our families, and our staff,” said Johnson.

For more information on Alachua County Schools reopening plan click here.

