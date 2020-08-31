DEVELOPING: Florida DEO evacuated due to bomb threat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Employees at the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity are now allowed back in the office after a bomb threat evacuated the building.

According to Tallahassee Police Department public information officer Kevin Bradshaw, the office received a threat at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The building was evacuated until the threat was investigated.

After the building was cleared by police, Bradshaw says they allowed people back in.

Police say they are investigating the motivation behind the call.

