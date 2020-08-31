Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Florida DEO evacuated due to bomb threat

Hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment within the state of Florida and are still waiting to receive their checks.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Employees at the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity are now allowed back in the office after a bomb threat evacuated the building.

According to Tallahassee Police Department public information officer Kevin Bradshaw, the office received a threat at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The building was evacuated until the threat was investigated.

After the building was cleared by police, Bradshaw says they allowed people back in.

Police say they are investigating the motivation behind the call.

