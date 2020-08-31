Advertisement

Hawthorne Football prepares for season

Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s crazy to think that we were able to get a full high school basketball season in earlier this year. And what a year for hawthorne, they won state championships in girls and boys basketball. And the hornets wanna bring more glory to their town, but this time in football.

This year the hornets earned the award for the best 1a athletic program in the state.

This past season in football the hornets had an eight and four record and made it to the regional semifinals. The hornets lost quarterback and safety Key’shawn Williams to graduation, but Coach Ingram is looking at Chaz Mackey to step up at the QB spot.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hawthorne’s Chaz Mackey powering through tough times

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By Cierra Clark
Hawthorne quarterback, Chaz Mackey, is hoping to lead his team back to the playoffs.

Sports

High school teams make preseason push

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Checking in with P.K Yonge and Trenton prior to opener.

Sports

Kickoff for some schools a week away

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT

Sports

New leader, enthusiastic attitude at Santa Fe

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
First year head coach "brings the juice" to Raiders.

Latest News

Sports

Santa Fe Raiders season preps

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:37 PM EDT

Sports

Marion County public schools to play six games

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
North Marion, Vanguard, Dunnellon all playoff teams from last season.

Sports

Marion County sets football schedule

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT

Sports

Bobcats work towards improvement

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Tough early schedule to test Buchholz.

Sports

SEC volleyball & soccer condensed, conference-only this fall

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Eight regular season contests for Gator programs.

Sports

Visit to Buchholz training camp

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT