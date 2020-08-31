Hawthorne Football prepares for season

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s crazy to think that we were able to get a full high school basketball season in earlier this year. And what a year for hawthorne, they won state championships in girls and boys basketball. And the hornets wanna bring more glory to their town, but this time in football.

This year the hornets earned the award for the best 1a athletic program in the state.

This past season in football the hornets had an eight and four record and made it to the regional semifinals. The hornets lost quarterback and safety Key’shawn Williams to graduation, but Coach Ingram is looking at Chaz Mackey to step up at the QB spot.

