High Springs Community Holds Prayer Meeting Ahead of New School Year

Attendees at the prayer meeting listen eagerly to a prayer.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the High Springs community prayed for a safe start to the new school year in Alachua County, Sunday evening.

All students, faculty, and staff for Alachua County Public Schools begin the 2020-2021 school year Monday morning.

Community members of all ages attended the prayer meeting at High Springs Community School, in hopes it would put a healing hand over everyone involved returning to the classroom.

The event was organized by the North Central Florida Christian Pastors Network, Deeper Purpose Youth & Student Ministries, and Pastor Adam Joy.

Joy believes the power of prayer can have an incredible impact, especially during these unfamiliar times.

“Prayer is powerful. It’s very powerful. One person praying can do some things, but when there’s several people praying, 20 or 30 people praying, I believe that it produces more results.”

Those in attendance gathered in a circle and listened to Joy deliver a lengthy, moving prayer.

He said he felt like the Lord had touched him to lead the prayer in hopes it would comfort and protect those going back to school not just in High Springs, but all over the area.

“It was just pressed upon my heart by the holy spirit to not just pray for our local schools here in High Springs, but to cover all the schools in our local area before they start tomorrow.”

Joy even admitted he was surprised by the turn out of the nearly 30 people who showed up to the school.

“I thought it would just be me and my wife, and just to see that it was more than myself it really spoke volumes that other people care about the community.”

Overall, Pastor Joy understands this will be a trying time for all involved in the back-to-school process, but firmly believes things will work out if all parties pull their weight.

“It’ll be a little different this year, but if everyone follows the guidelines set by the distict and CDC, and with continued prayer and much prayer our students will finish the year with a very successful year as safe as possible.”

The prayer meeting was pre-approved by High Springs Community School Principal Lynn McNeil.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

