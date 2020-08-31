Advertisement

Local fire crews sent to California

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The Florida Fire Service plans to send people to help with wildfires in California.

Crews are being sent to the Red Salmon Fire Complex in Northern California.

Public Information Officer Ludie Bond said COVID-19 precautions are a big change for the teams this year.

“One thing that’s different about western fires this year, that I haven’t dealt with, is COVID,” Bond said. “So, that means our face-to-face interactions, with the effected community, those who are evacuated, those who are concerned about the possibility of fires impacting their homes and businesses, we can’t really do the traditional face-to-face.”

The Red Salmon fire has burnt more than 23,000 acres and is 42% contained. Nearly 800 people are working to stop the blaze.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Rum Island to reopen

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Rum Island park reopens Monday

News

FL FIREFIGHTERS IN CALIFORNIA

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Local

Marion Co. crash kills two people

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Two people killed in crash

News

RUM ISLAND REOPEN

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Latest News

News

FATAL CRASH MARION COUNTY

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

HIGH SPRINGS PRAYER

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

High Springs Community Holds Prayer Meeting Ahead of New School Year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
High Springs community members held a prayer meeting before the first day of school for all Alachua County Public Schools.

Local

The Weekly Buzz

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Weekly Buzz

Local

Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect in Bradford Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Deputies search for armed robbery suspect

Local

Crash in Interlachen requires Helicopter to be called in

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Crash leads to helicopter being called in.