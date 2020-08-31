Local fire crews sent to California

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The Florida Fire Service plans to send people to help with wildfires in California.

Crews are being sent to the Red Salmon Fire Complex in Northern California.

Public Information Officer Ludie Bond said COVID-19 precautions are a big change for the teams this year.

“One thing that’s different about western fires this year, that I haven’t dealt with, is COVID,” Bond said. “So, that means our face-to-face interactions, with the effected community, those who are evacuated, those who are concerned about the possibility of fires impacting their homes and businesses, we can’t really do the traditional face-to-face.”

The Red Salmon fire has burnt more than 23,000 acres and is 42% contained. Nearly 800 people are working to stop the blaze.

