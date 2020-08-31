Advertisement

Loretta Lynn ‘marries’ Kid Rock over the weekend

‘Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it.’
Loretta Lynn, left, and Rock Rock have been good friends for years.
Loretta Lynn, left, and Rock Rock have been good friends for years.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey and Al Wagner/Invision/AP.)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Loretta Lynn surprised fans over the weekend, saying she’d married Kid Rock.

Ultimately, it was all in good fun, but the “couple” is still having fun with it. The two musicians have been good friends for several years, according to family.

The nuptial news started with a Facebook post from the country star, who was attending a wedding vow renewal ceremony for two family members.

“Things got crazy then--my boy Kid Rock was there and we’ve always teased about getting ourselves married,” Lynn said. “Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he’s taken now!”

What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be....

Posted by Loretta Lynn on Sunday, August 30, 2020

The country star’s granddaughter added the context in her own Facebook post.

The vow renewal ceremony was already over when the lights were turned on Lynn and Rock, according to Tayla Lynn.

“Memaw and Kid both become giddy. Like school kids. They were so caught off guard but both so happy,” she said. “They played along. (Cause obv it’s a joke).”

This weekend I had the pleasure of helping my Dad and StepMom plan their VOW RENEWAL. ❤️ They hosted a “HILLBILLY...

Posted by Tayla Lynn on Sunday, August 30, 2020

In the dozens of photos posted by the family, one shows Rock down on one knee, placing a ring on Loretta Lynn’s finger while she’s wearing a white veil.

Lynn’s husband Oliver died in 1996.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: City of Gainesville special meeting on ’equitable development’

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Gainesville City Commissioners are holding a special meeting on Monday on ’equitable development.’

National Politics

May 24 trial set for Steve Bannon in alleged fundraising scam

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A May 2021 trial date was set Monday for Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, on charges that he cheated donors to a group seeking to fund a southern border wall.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, Rwandan police say

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

News

Two Ocala men arrested for possession of child pornography

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Jonathan Mathura and Michael Brooks last Thursday after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Latest News

National

USDA extends free meal programs through 2020

Updated: 59 minutes ago

National Politics

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeals court has kept the prosecution alive of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as permitted the judge to scrutinize the Justice Department request to dismiss charges against him.

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Nearly 3,000 music venues in the U.S. have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA.

National

Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
John Thompson Jr., who turned Georgetown men’s basketball into a powerhouse NCAA program, has died at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.

News

Alachua County students return to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Students at Caroline Beatrice Parker Elementary School have seen several changes with the start of the new school year, including a new name.

National

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 22-year military veteran is now known as “Miracle Man,” a nickname given to him by the doctors and VA nurses who helped get him home.