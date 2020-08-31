Advertisement

Marion Co. crash kills two people

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -

Two people are dead, and three others are seriously injured after a crash in Marion Co.

According tot he Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened along US HW-441 near County Rd 316.

Troopers said the first car was headed north on 441 and crossed the median for unknown reasons. The vehicle then hit a second car going south bound head-on.

The passenger of the second car died at the scene. The driver of the fourth car died at the Ocala Regional Medical Center.

An eight-year-old and ten-year-old boy who were in the first car are in critical condition, as is the driver of the second car.

We’ll provide an update as m,ore information is released.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Rum Island to reopen

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Rum Island park reopens Monday

Local

Local fire crews sent to California

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Local fire crews sent to California

News

FL FIREFIGHTERS IN CALIFORNIA

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

RUM ISLAND REOPEN

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Latest News

News

FATAL CRASH MARION COUNTY

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

HIGH SPRINGS PRAYER

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

High Springs Community Holds Prayer Meeting Ahead of New School Year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
High Springs community members held a prayer meeting before the first day of school for all Alachua County Public Schools.

Local

The Weekly Buzz

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Weekly Buzz

Local

Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect in Bradford Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Deputies search for armed robbery suspect

Local

Crash in Interlachen requires Helicopter to be called in

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Crash leads to helicopter being called in.