Marion Co. crash kills two people

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -

Two people are dead, and three others are seriously injured after a crash in Marion Co.

According tot he Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened along US HW-441 near County Rd 316.

Troopers said the first car was headed north on 441 and crossed the median for unknown reasons. The vehicle then hit a second car going south bound head-on.

The passenger of the second car died at the scene. The driver of the fourth car died at the Ocala Regional Medical Center.

An eight-year-old and ten-year-old boy who were in the first car are in critical condition, as is the driver of the second car.

We’ll provide an update as m,ore information is released.

