Multiple Shootings Over the Weekend Continue Plaguing Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The trend of gun violence in Gainesville did not diminish over the weekend.

On Saturday, a possible road rage incident injured two.

Officers say around midnight two victims were treated for broken glass-related injuries.

The victims say they were driving on Newberry Road.

Someone on a motorcycle shot at their vehicle, but the shooter has not been identified.

Two armed robberies also occurred over the weekend.

One on Saturday at Pavilion Apartments, where the victim was robbed of cash at gunpoint.

Sunday night three people broke into a home on Southwest Archer Road.

The victim was hit in the face with a gun.

Cash and jewelry were stolen.

