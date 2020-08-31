Rum Island Park reopens after year long renovation

Columbia County, Fla. (WCJB) -After a year long renovation, Rum Island Park in Columbia County reopened Monday. The renovations cost $300,000.

Improvements included a bank restoration, new sidewalks, and new railing around the springs. They also added a new handicap ramp and that’s ADA access. New restrooms we’re also added.

“The spring had a restoration component as well,” says Columbia County Tourist Development Director, Paula Vann. “They cleaned out the spring head and had made it more opened up so more of the water is flowing.”

The park used to be free, but now costs $5 per car. Veterans and anybody over 65 still get in for free. Some regulars are relieved that the renovation took place.

“The springs get overused sometimes, you know, just because of the sheer number of people that want to enjoy our springs so we had erosional problems and other issues that eventually have to be addressed or you’re going to lose the spring itself,” says Johnny Dame, an artist and regular at the park. “It needed improvement. It needed help.”

They also offer yearly passes to Columbia County residents for $25 and non residents for $60. Scottie and Sara Jay have been coming to Rum Island for over 20 years and say it’s more than just a place to swim.

“A lot of people like to come out here daily and just decompress and pray, there have been baptisms here. There have been ashes spread here, so its very important to the people and to the park to open back up.”

An official ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for September 22.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.