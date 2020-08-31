Advertisement

Rum Island to reopen

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Columbia Co., Fla. (WCJB) -

A popular spot to cool of from the summer heat plans to reopen this week in Columbia Co.

Rum Island Park will reopen Monday after undergoing a $300,000 riverbank restoration project, and included new restroom facilities.

The park gives access to the Santa Fe river and offers paddling, fishing and swimming, among other activities.

There will be a new entry fee for the park, with day passes being $5 per car. Annual passes are available as well and are $25 for Columbia Co. residents and $60 for non-residents.

