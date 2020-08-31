Sheriff: Newberry man pulls gun on Census Bureau worker

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is under arrest after pulling a gun on a Census Bureau worker.

Matthew Barrett Marcotte is now facing a third- degree felony after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s office, the victim pulled into 4502 SW 282nd St. on Sunday, when she was met with the defendant in front of the home.

Deputies say the victim identified herself as an employee of the Census Bureau to Marcotte, displaying a government issued ID - she also had her Census Bureau sign on the dashboard of the vehicle. The victim then proceeded to ask Marcotte if she was at the correct address; he ignored her and went inside the home.

As she was leaving the property, the police report says the 31-year-old man came out of the house with his hands behind his back. The victim asked again if she is at the right address, Marcotte answered by saying, “what about it” and displayed a handgun pointed at the victim.

ASO says the victim put her hands in the air and reiterated she was a census worker there to see the homeowner. Marcotte advised her the homeowner was not there, still pointing the gun towards her. The victim told the deputy she then drove out of the driveway as quickly as possible to a safe place.

Marcotte is now being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

