Two Ocala men arrested for possession of child pornography

Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Jonathan Mathura and Michael Brooks last Thursday after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Ocala men are behind bars for possession of child pornography.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Jonathan Mathura and Michael Brooks last Thursday, after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant for an account username ’jonny mathura’ revealed 1,091 pictures and 239 videos depicting child pornography.

Deputies then executed a search warrant at Mathura and Brooks’ shared residence. During the search, Mathura admitted to downloading photos and video to his personal computer, while Brooks admitted to viewing and possessing child pornography on two cellphones.

Both men are now being held at Marion County Jail with bonds of $100,000.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

