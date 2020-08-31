UF receives $26 million grant for agriculture research

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida is part of a team that received a $26,000,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to bring more technology into agriculture.

“The vision of this center is to really bring some new engineering technologies to bear to fill in some gaps that allow us to do this precision agriculture and really improve crop yield and crop health while minimizing energy and water consumption,” says David Arnold, a Engineering Professor involved with the project.

Some of the aspects of the project have already been in use for years. “various aspects of this proposal, of this grant, have been done before, says UF Agronomy Department Chair, Diane Rowland. “We have sensors for example that are in field that are monitoring soil moisture. They’re trying to communicate to the grower, but for the first time, we are going to be able to bring all of those elements together.”

UF is partnering with 3 other universities on the project, which is part of the bigger AI initiative at the university.

“with the new AI supercomputer that UF recently announced, this will be a major infrastructure enhancement,” Says Arnold. “Not just to the University of Florida team, but to the entire partnership of the Iot4ag research center.”

One of the most exciting aspects of the grant is that it’s not just the researchers who will be involved. “Another unique part of this is that along the entire process, farmers are involved,” says Rowland. “They were actually involved in the grant process, so they had to be a part of that review process. But the center is meant to involve them from the very beginning, so they’ll help guide us to kinds of solutions that are needed.”

The center is located at the university of Pennsylvania, which is the lead school on the project. The ultimate goal is to change the way agriculture is done in the United States.

“The biggest impact to involving them throughout the entire chain is then the solutions that will be delivered. And those solutions have the greatest potential for being usable and to change agriculture then into the future.”

