UF students create petition to stop quarantining COVID patients in campus housing

The petition has over 800 signatures with students concerned over the university’s decision
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the first day of classes for the University of Florida students and they’ve already started a petition to change the university’s COIVD-19 agenda. A petition calling for university leaders to stop using UF residential apartments to quarantine COVID-19 patients has more than 800 signatures.

As of Monday, eight students are being quarantined in buildings on campus where students without symptoms currently live. Some students and family members who live on campus say this solution is troubling.

One campus resident, Safa Amiri, co-created the online petition.

“We just want [patients] to be separated,” Amiri said. “That’s the whole purpose of quarantine. Quarantine means to be separated. If they’re not separated from us then it’s not ‘quarantine’ anymore.”

Amiri said he and several other students feel there has been a lack of communication on this issue. He said they fear their health is in danger with the current situation -- international students and families living in his complex, in particular.

“There are a lot of babies here, living in this complex,” he said. “They’re all playing outside ... we want them to be safe. [International students] don’t have family or friends around. This is their home. We just want some sort of clarity and security for our families.”

University of Florida spokesperson, Steve Orlando, said currently no students are being quarantined in graduate or family housing, although it is an option. He said they’re doing their best to communicate and that all of their decisions are being led by health experts.

“I think it’s important to point out that each of these rooms that have been selected has their own air-conditioning units and bathroom facilities,” he said. “There would be contact-less food delivery for the people who are living there temporarily. All of our precautions are being guided by our experts right here at UF health.”

Orlando said the safety and health of faculty, staff, and students is their number one priority. They are monitoring all changes, including the quarantine housing situation. He said if adjustments need to be made, they will make those changes.

--

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

