Rape reported at a University of Florida fraternity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida has issued an alert about an alleged rape on or near campus.

According to the notice from the UF Timely Warning website, a student was assaulted while at an unknown fraternity house on Friday, Aug. 28.

The victim declined to provide additional details about the attack, including the exact location or the identity of their attacker.

The alert was issued, “so that students, faculty and staff are provided with information to make informed decisions to keep themselves and other members of the community safe.”

The University’s Office of Clery Act Compliance notes that the beginning of the new school is when students are at the highest risk of assault and that attacks or other criminal activity can be reported to the Campus Security Authority at the University of Florida Police Department.

According to the website endrapeoncampus.org: “The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (known as the Clery Act) is a federal law requiring United States colleges and universities to disclose information about crime on and around their campuses.”

As noted in every Timely Warning related to sex assault issued by the UF Alert system:

“The Office of Clery Act Compliance and the University of Florida firmly believes that no action or inaction by a victim of rape makes the person responsible for another person’s abuse or criminal conduct. These safety tips and information are provided to assist members of the UF community.”

