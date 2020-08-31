WATCH LIVE: City of Gainesville special meeting on ’equitable development’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commissioners are holding a special meeting on Monday on ’equitable development.’

“This discussion is framed around the Government Alliance on Race and Equity, G.A.R.E format to include affordable housing, quality education, living wage employment, healthy environments, and transportation are equitably experienced by the people currently living and working in a neighborhood, as well as for new people moving in,” the city commissioners said in their agenda. “Public and private investments, programs, and policies in neighborhoods that meet the needs of residents, including communities of color, and reduce racial disparities, taking into account past history and current conditions.”

You can follow the meeting in the live stream below:

Here is how you can add your voice to the discussion:

“Public comments for virtual meetings may be accomplished as follows:

Verbal Public Comment during the meeting• Dial 1-800-876-7516 (toll-free) from your phone. No PIN is required. A moderator will call on you when it is your turn to speak

By eComment• Visit the Agenda & Minutes webpage. Click the eComment link on the far right for the upcoming meeting. Leave comments on specific agenda items.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.