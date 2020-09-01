Advertisement

A woman escapes her captors in Levy County

Alexis Crawford and Christian White are charged with false imprisonment, sexual battery and aggravated battery.
Alexis Crawford and Christian White are charged with false imprisonment, sexual battery and aggravated battery.(LCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman escapes her captors after being held for 48 hours.

A 39-year-old woman managed to call 911 on Monday, telling the dispatcher she was held against her will at NE 76th St., east of Bronson. Levy County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the call, finding the victim and then transporting her to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the report, the victim told LCSO that she met Alexis Crawford and Christian White through a mutual friend. The victim says she offered to purchase dinner for the Clay County couple at the residence on Saturday and that’s when things turned violent.

The woman told deputies that she was restrained with zip ties, punched, cut, burned, drugged and raped during her time in captivity before she escaped on Sunday - detectives also noted her cuts and burns in the arrest report.

White and Crawford were both charged with false imprisonment, sexual battery and aggravated battery. They are currently being held at the Levy County Detention Facility, and their bonds have been set at $3.25 million dollars each.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’Get the app, save a life’: MCFR partners with PlusePoint

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
Marion County Fire Rescue officials said they respond to more than 450 cardiac arrest events throughout the year, and they hope the public can help them in responding to these incidents with an app called PulsePoint.

News

Levy County party turns violent

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Sunny E. Wallace is in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility after allegedly shooting another teenager in the stomach.

News

Protestors gather at West End Golf Course to fight rezoning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Protesters gather at WestEnd Golf Course in Gainesville in an effort to keep the property recreational. The property is facing a zoning change from potential residential developers.

News

Gators speak up about social injustice: ’We’re not just entertainment’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida athletes are in the trenches, fighting for social justice.

Latest News

News

Clovis Watson Jr. is now the Alachua County Sheriff elect by default

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to the Alachua County Supervisor’s elections office, Watson Jr. will be unopposed on the November ballot after write-in challenger, Robert Brinkman has bowed out.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

In Case You Missed It: August 31, 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the top local and national stories you need to know about In Case You Missed It.

News

ICYMI

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

PUBLIX ENDS ONE-WAY AISLES

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Governor extends limited ban on evictions and foreclosures

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The governor has extended the state's eviction and moratorium ban only for residents affected by the COVID-19 emergency.