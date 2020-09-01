Brinkman drops out of sheriff race... but why?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Robert Brinkman submitted his letter of withdrawal to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections on Aug. 28.

Since he entered the race, it became a closed primary, which meant only registered democrats in Alachua County could vote. This means that approximately half the registered voters in Alachua County did not have a say in who became sheriff.

Brinkman doesn’t have a campaign website and no other information online, except for a phone number and address on the supervisor of elections website.

We tried reaching out to Brinkman via calls, emails, and facebook messages, but did not get any responses.

We decided to go to his home to figure out why he dropped out of the race, but no one answered the door. Just as we were preparing to leave, he pulled into the driveway.

After asking if he was indeed Robert Brinkman, he told us “Get out of here.” We then asked if we could talk to him and he said “No! Get out!”

Shortly after we left the residence, Brinkman called our station from the same number he had not returned any of our calls and threatened to sue the station if we did not leave the property. He also threatened to charge us with stalking.

This is not the first time Brinkman has entered a race without a party affiliation either. In 2012, he was a write in for state house, an election that Clovis Watson Jr. won against Mary Helen Wheeler. Brinkman did not drop out of that race, but was beat in the general election by Watson Jr. and received less than 1% of the vote.

In the 2012 election, Brinkman entering the race also closed the primary.

