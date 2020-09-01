Advertisement

Brinkman drops out of sheriff race... but why?

By AJ Willy
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Robert Brinkman submitted his letter of withdrawal to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections on Aug. 28.

Since he entered the race, it became a closed primary, which meant only registered democrats in Alachua County could vote. This means that approximately half the registered voters in Alachua County did not have a say in who became sheriff.

Brinkman doesn’t have a campaign website and no other information online, except for a phone number and address on the supervisor of elections website.

We tried reaching out to Brinkman via calls, emails, and facebook messages, but did not get any responses.

We decided to go to his home to figure out why he dropped out of the race, but no one answered the door. Just as we were preparing to leave, he pulled into the driveway.

After asking if he was indeed Robert Brinkman, he told us “Get out of here.” We then asked if we could talk to him and he said “No! Get out!”

Shortly after we left the residence, Brinkman called our station from the same number he had not returned any of our calls and threatened to sue the station if we did not leave the property. He also threatened to charge us with stalking.

This is not the first time Brinkman has entered a race without a party affiliation either. In 2012, he was a write in for state house, an election that Clovis Watson Jr. won against Mary Helen Wheeler. Brinkman did not drop out of that race, but was beat in the general election by Watson Jr. and received less than 1% of the vote.

In the 2012 election, Brinkman entering the race also closed the primary.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NCFL couple delivers baby on the side of I-75

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
When the father called 911, Dispatcher Jason Upshaw was on the other end of the line talking the couple through the after-birth process.

News

MCFR partners with PulsePoint

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

DeSantis lifts visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The new rules will allow loved ones to visit by appointment only. Visitors will also have to wear personal protective equipment and have their temperature checked.

News

’Get the app, save a life’: MCFR partners with PulsePoint

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Marion County Fire Rescue officials said they respond to more than 450 cardiac arrest events throughout the year, and they hope the public can help them in responding to these incidents with an app called PulsePoint.

Latest News

News

A woman escapes her captors in Levy County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A 39-year-old woman managed to call 911 on Monday, telling the dispatcher she was held against her will

News

Levy County party turns violent

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Sunny E. Wallace is in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility after allegedly shooting another teenager in the stomach.

News

Protestors gather at West End Golf Course to fight rezoning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Protesters gather at WestEnd Golf Course in Gainesville in an effort to keep the property recreational. The property is facing a zoning change from potential residential developers.

News

Gators speak up about social injustice: ’We’re not just entertainment’

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida athletes are in the trenches, fighting for social justice.

News

Clovis Watson Jr. is now the Alachua County Sheriff elect by default

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to the Alachua County Supervisor’s elections office, Watson Jr. will be unopposed on the November ballot after write-in challenger, Robert Brinkman has bowed out.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.