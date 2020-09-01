Advertisement

Clovis Watson Jr. is now the Alachua County Sheriff-elect by default

Clovis Watson Jr. wins the Democratic nomination for Alachua County Sheriff after Sadie Darnell conceded on Tuesday night.
Clovis Watson Jr. wins the Democratic nomination for Alachua County Sheriff after Sadie Darnell conceded on Tuesday night.( | Florida House of Representatives)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Clovis Watson Jr. is effectively now the Alachua County sheriff-elect.

According to the Alachua County Supervisor’s elections office, Watson Jr. will be unopposed on the November ballot after write-in challenger, Robert Brinkman has bowed out.

He is running unopposed in the November election
He is running unopposed in the November election(no credit)

When Brinkman entered the race he closed the primary to only Democratic voters by entering the primary as a Democrat.

Watson beat out longtime Sheriff Sadie Darnell during the Aug. 18 Democratic primary with 59.32% of the vote - Darnell had been the county sheriff since 2009.

