Clovis Watson Jr. is now the Alachua County Sheriff-elect by default
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Clovis Watson Jr. is effectively now the Alachua County sheriff-elect.
According to the Alachua County Supervisor’s elections office, Watson Jr. will be unopposed on the November ballot after write-in challenger, Robert Brinkman has bowed out.
When Brinkman entered the race he closed the primary to only Democratic voters by entering the primary as a Democrat.
Watson beat out longtime Sheriff Sadie Darnell during the Aug. 18 Democratic primary with 59.32% of the vote - Darnell had been the county sheriff since 2009.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.