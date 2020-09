GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies are trying to identify three, or possibly four people after an armed burglary.

They say the incident happened Friday in the area of Northeast Alpha Terrace and Williams Street.

The person in the lead appears to pull out a handgun before approaching the door.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a group of suspects who are wanted for armed burglary. This... Posted by Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 31, 2020

