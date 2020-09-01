Advertisement

DeSantis lifts visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) - Visitors are now back allowed at long-term care facilities in Florida after Governor Ron DeSantis lifted restrictions on visitation guidelines Tuesday.

The new rules will allow loved ones to visit by appointment only. Visitors will also have to wear personal protective equipment and have their temperature checked.

Residents can designate up to five visitors on their list but only two visitors can be there at the same time.

DeSantis fought back tears as he spoke in Jacksonville about cutting off visitation to those living in the facilities during the first month of the pandemic.

“Many of the folks understand that they have loved ones who are in the last stage of their life. They’re not demanding a medical miracle. They’re not, uh, having unrealistic expectations. They just would like to be able to say goodbye or to, to hug somebody,” DeSantis said.

The new rules still place a restriction on visitation by minors but the governor said that could change soon.

One caregiver, a woman who took a job as a dishwasher in order to see her husband in a long-term care facility, is credited with inspiring the new rules. She says it will be an unforgettable moment when patients see their loved ones again.

“It’s going to be as if the days, um, hadn’t happened because that first hug and that first conversation and rubbing their back and holding their hand, um, will take away the pain that we’ve all been suffering for these last 175 days,” said Mary Daniel.

The facilities cannot allow visitors unless 14 days pass without a new case in residents or staff members. The only exception is for essential caregivers who assist with daily activities and compassionate caregivers who help patients cope with the end of life.

Facilities aren’t required to test visitors, but can if they want to.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NCFL couple delivers baby on the side of I-75

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
When the father called 911, Dispatcher Jason Upshaw was on the other end of the line talking the couple through the after-birth process.

Elections 2020

Brinkman drops out of sheriff race... but why?

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By AJ Willy
Robert Brinkman was a write-in for the Alachua County Sheriff, but then dropped out after the primary.

News

MCFR partners with PulsePoint

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

’Get the app, save a life’: MCFR partners with PulsePoint

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Marion County Fire Rescue officials said they respond to more than 450 cardiac arrest events throughout the year, and they hope the public can help them in responding to these incidents with an app called PulsePoint.

Latest News

News

A woman escapes her captors in Levy County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A 39-year-old woman managed to call 911 on Monday, telling the dispatcher she was held against her will

News

Levy County party turns violent

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Sunny E. Wallace is in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility after allegedly shooting another teenager in the stomach.

News

Protestors gather at West End Golf Course to fight rezoning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Protesters gather at WestEnd Golf Course in Gainesville in an effort to keep the property recreational. The property is facing a zoning change from potential residential developers.

News

Gators speak up about social injustice: ’We’re not just entertainment’

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida athletes are in the trenches, fighting for social justice.

News

Clovis Watson Jr. is now the Alachua County Sheriff elect by default

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to the Alachua County Supervisor’s elections office, Watson Jr. will be unopposed on the November ballot after write-in challenger, Robert Brinkman has bowed out.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.