Advertisement

EPA continues investigation of methane gas released over Bradford County

The EPA is investigating a plume of methane gas released into the skies above North Central Florida.
The EPA is investigating a plume of methane gas released into the skies above North Central Florida.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The EPA is investigating a plume of methane gas released into the skies above North Central Florida.

In May, researchers with Bluefield technologies say 300 tons of methane gas was released.

The state Department of Environmental Protection told TV20 the Florida Gas Transmission pipeline released the methane in Bradford county during the repair of a combustion turbine.

The EPA says they are working to determine if any Clean Air Act requirements were violated. A link to the original story can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

In Case You Missed It: August 31, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the top local and national stories you need to know about In Case You Missed It.

News

ICYMI

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

PUBLIX ENDS ONE-WAY AISLES

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Governor extends limited ban on evictions and foreclosures

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The governor has extended the state's eviction and moratorium ban only for residents affected by the COVID-19 emergency.

News

EVICTION NOTICE EXTENDED

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Starting school and a small business: Gainesville High football player sets sights on NFL

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Shamon “Shooby” Coleman makes $400 every two weeks to pay for football training camp

News

Gainesville student starts small business

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Multiple Shootings Over the Weekend Continue Plaguing Gainesville

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville's alarming trend of gun violence over the weekend continued.

News

Weekend Shootings NCF

Updated: 11 hours ago