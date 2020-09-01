EPA continues investigation of methane gas released over Bradford County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The EPA is investigating a plume of methane gas released into the skies above North Central Florida.

In May, researchers with Bluefield technologies say 300 tons of methane gas was released.

The state Department of Environmental Protection told TV20 the Florida Gas Transmission pipeline released the methane in Bradford county during the repair of a combustion turbine.

The EPA says they are working to determine if any Clean Air Act requirements were violated. A link to the original story can be found here.

