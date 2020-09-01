Fresh slate for Lafayette this fall

MAYO, Fla. (WCJB) -After graduating all-around threat Jaxson Beach, the Lafayette Hornets will start a new when the season kicks off on Friday night. The Hornets play their first game Sept. 4 with a road game at Brookwood in Thomasville, Georgia.

Lafayette also has a new head coach. Derek Garland takes the reigns having previously served as an assistant on the Hornets staff for over a decade.

The Hornets started last season 7-0 and finished 9-2 before falling in the Class 1A region semifinals.

“They know what it takes now, they a little taste of it last year in the playoffs,” said Garland. “They saw how close they were and it’s pushed them to work a little bit harder.”

