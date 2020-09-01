Advertisement

’Get the app, save a life’: MCFR partners with PlusePoint

Marion County Fire Rescue officials said they respond to more than 450 cardiac arrest events throughout the year, and they hope the public can help them in responding to these incidents with an app called PulsePoint.
Marion County Fire Rescue officials said they respond to more than 450 cardiac arrest events throughout the year, and they hope the public can help them in responding to these incidents with an app called PulsePoint.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue officials said they respond to more than 450 cardiac arrest events throughout the year, and they hope the public can help them in responding to these incidents with an app called PulsePoint.

27 August 2020: **GET THE APP, SAVE A LIFE!!** Marion County Fire Rescue is pleased to announce that Marion County is...

Posted by Marion County Fire Rescue on Thursday, August 27, 2020

 So far, its available for residents of Marion and Alachua counties.

The app is free for the public to download on both Google Play and the App Store.

When residents sign up for the app, a notification is sent out to them when a heart attack, within a quarter of a mile of their location, is called in to 9-1-1.  

“In the United States approximately a thousand people a day die from sudden cardiac arrest and of those thousand people 60 percent of them do not receive CPR until professional responders arrive and this app helps prevent that and we want to prevent that in Marion County,” MCFR Fire Chief James Banta said.  

Within just four to six minutes of sudden cardiac arrest, brain death starts to occur but often times, EMTs don’t arrive on scene until four to 10 minutes after receiving call and that’s where MCFR officials said they hope this app can make a difference.  

“That early high quality CPR is incredibly important to the survival of somebody who goes into sudden cardiac arrest and that was really the driving force behind this app, was to bring something in the community to where we could get by-standers and citizens on scene to help with that in a much faster time frame,” MCFR Division Chief Craig Damien said.  

MCFR announced the partnership with PulsePoint on August 27th after two months of planning and preparing.

A already in just the first five days, officials said 700 residents have downloaded and signed up on the app.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A woman escapes her captors in Levy County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A 39-year-old woman managed to call 911 on Monday, telling the dispatcher she was held against her will

News

Levy County party turns violent

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Sunny E. Wallace is in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility after allegedly shooting another teenager in the stomach.

News

Protestors gather at West End Golf Course to fight rezoning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Protesters gather at WestEnd Golf Course in Gainesville in an effort to keep the property recreational. The property is facing a zoning change from potential residential developers.

News

Gators speak up about social injustice: ’We’re not just entertainment’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida athletes are in the trenches, fighting for social justice.

Latest News

News

Clovis Watson Jr. is now the Alachua County Sheriff elect by default

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to the Alachua County Supervisor’s elections office, Watson Jr. will be unopposed on the November ballot after write-in challenger, Robert Brinkman has bowed out.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

In Case You Missed It: August 31, 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the top local and national stories you need to know about In Case You Missed It.

News

ICYMI

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

PUBLIX ENDS ONE-WAY AISLES

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Governor extends limited ban on evictions and foreclosures

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The governor has extended the state's eviction and moratorium ban only for residents affected by the COVID-19 emergency.