’Get the app, save a life’: MCFR partners with PlusePoint

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue officials said they respond to more than 450 cardiac arrest events throughout the year, and they hope the public can help them in responding to these incidents with an app called PulsePoint.

27 August 2020: Marion County Fire Rescue announced that Marion County is partnering with PulsePoint.

So far, its available for residents of Marion and Alachua counties.

The app is free for the public to download on both Google Play and the App Store.

When residents sign up for the app, a notification is sent out to them when a heart attack, within a quarter of a mile of their location, is called in to 9-1-1.

“In the United States approximately a thousand people a day die from sudden cardiac arrest and of those thousand people 60 percent of them do not receive CPR until professional responders arrive and this app helps prevent that and we want to prevent that in Marion County,” MCFR Fire Chief James Banta said.

Within just four to six minutes of sudden cardiac arrest, brain death starts to occur but often times, EMTs don’t arrive on scene until four to 10 minutes after receiving call and that’s where MCFR officials said they hope this app can make a difference.

“That early high quality CPR is incredibly important to the survival of somebody who goes into sudden cardiac arrest and that was really the driving force behind this app, was to bring something in the community to where we could get by-standers and citizens on scene to help with that in a much faster time frame,” MCFR Division Chief Craig Damien said.

MCFR announced the partnership with PulsePoint on August 27th after two months of planning and preparing.

A already in just the first five days, officials said 700 residents have downloaded and signed up on the app.

