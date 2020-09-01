Governor extends limited ban on evictions and foreclosures

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Governor Ron Desantis extended the state’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures Monday, but this time not everyone is covered.

The state’s eviction ban was set to expire September 1st, before the governor signed an executive order extending it. The new order protects some residents but excludes businesses.

Residents facing foreclosure or eviction under this order cannot be removed from their homes if they have been “affected by the COVID-19 emergency”. this includes people who have not paid bills after losing their jobs, having wages reduced or some other financial strain preventing mortgage or rent payments.

