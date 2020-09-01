Advertisement

Governor extends limited ban on evictions and foreclosures

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Governor Ron Desantis extended the state’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures Monday, but this time not everyone is covered.

The state’s eviction ban was set to expire September 1st, before the governor signed an executive order extending it. The new order protects some residents but excludes businesses.

Residents facing foreclosure or eviction under this order cannot be removed from their homes if they have been “affected by the COVID-19 emergency”. this includes people who have not paid bills after losing their jobs, having wages reduced or some other financial strain preventing mortgage or rent payments.

To see the full executive order click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In Case You Missed It: August 31, 2020

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the top local and national stories you need to know about In Case You Missed It.

News

ICYMI

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

PUBLIX ENDS ONE-WAY AISLES

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

EVICTION NOTICE EXTENDED

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Starting school and a small business: Gainesville High football player sets sights on NFL

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Shamon “Shooby” Coleman makes $400 every two weeks to pay for football training camp

News

Gainesville student starts small business

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Multiple Shootings Over the Weekend Continue Plaguing Gainesville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville's alarming trend of gun violence over the weekend continued.

News

Weekend Shootings NCF

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

Rum Island Park reopens after year long renovation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
The renovation took a year and cost $300,000.

News

Alachua County Public Schools release COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
The online dashboard is updated daily and shows active cases of the virus by school.