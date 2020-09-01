In Case You Missed It: August 31, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the stories around North Central Florida you need to know about In Case You Missed It:

1. Rum Island Reopens

2. UF Students Sign Petition about COVID-19 Quarantine Procedures

3. Alachua County Students Start First Day of School

4. Gov. Desantis’ Delivers Message to Parents on Returning to Schools

5. Weekend Shootings Continue Plaguing Gainesville

Here are the National Headlines you need to know about In Case You Missed It:

1. Breonna Taylor Case Update

2. Publix Nixes One-Way Aisles in Most Stores

3. Steve Bannon Trial Date Set

4. Indiana Representative Proposes Controversial Bill

5. Potential Texting Scam May Carry Harmful Link

6. NFL Unveils More Social Justice Plans

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.