In Case You Missed It: August 31, 2020

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the stories around North Central Florida you need to know about In Case You Missed It:

1. Rum Island Reopens

2. UF Students Sign Petition about COVID-19 Quarantine Procedures

3. Alachua County Students Start First Day of School

4. Gov. Desantis’ Delivers Message to Parents on Returning to Schools

5. Weekend Shootings Continue Plaguing Gainesville

Here are the National Headlines you need to know about In Case You Missed It:

1. Breonna Taylor Case Update

2. Publix Nixes One-Way Aisles in Most Stores

3. Steve Bannon Trial Date Set

4. Indiana Representative Proposes Controversial Bill

5. Potential Texting Scam May Carry Harmful Link

6. NFL Unveils More Social Justice Plans

Latest News

ICYMI

PUBLIX ENDS ONE-WAY AISLES

Governor extends limited ban on evictions and foreclosures

Updated: 54 minutes ago
By WCJB Staff
The governor has extended the state's eviction and moratorium ban only for residents affected by the COVID-19 emergency.

EVICTION NOTICE EXTENDED

Starting school and a small business: Gainesville High football player sets sights on NFL

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Ruelle Fludd
Shamon “Shooby” Coleman makes $400 every two weeks to pay for football training camp

Gainesville student starts small business

Multiple Shootings Over the Weekend Continue Plaguing Gainesville

Updated: 5 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville's alarming trend of gun violence over the weekend continued.

Weekend Shootings NCF

Rum Island Park reopens after year long renovation

Updated: 6 hours ago
By AJ Willy
The renovation took a year and cost $300,000.

Alachua County Public Schools release COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 6 hours ago
By Brianda Villegas
The online dashboard is updated daily and shows active cases of the virus by school.