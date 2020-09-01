Levy County party turns violent

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Friday night party in Levy County turns violent.

Sunny E. Wallace is in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility after allegedly shooting another teenager in the stomach.

Deputies and EMS met with juveniles at a close Winn Dixie parking lot to transport the victim to the local hospital, where he was listed as stable.

According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, they received multiple calls about a party being held in south of Williston that ended with a shooting. After deputies arrived at the scene, detectives were able to piece information from interviews and video of the fight and shooting posted on social media sites.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Wallace, and the 17-year-old was located in Marion County. MCSO attempted to make contact, when Wallace fled on foot. He was apprehended quickly around midnight on Sept. 1 and was found to be in possession of a firearm - a firearm that was reported stolen in Marion County.

Wallace is now facing charges in both Marion County and Levy County. In Levy County, he is facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm, exhibition of a firearm and possession of a firearm under 18-years old.

Meanwhile Joseph Crane, the child’s parent for organizing the party, has been charged for having an open house party where a serious injury occurred.

