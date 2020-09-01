Advertisement

Levy County party turns violent

Sunny E. Wallace is in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility after allegedly shooting another teenager in the stomach.
Sunny E. Wallace is in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility after allegedly shooting another teenager in the stomach.(Levy County Sheriff's office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Friday night party in Levy County turns violent.

Sunny E. Wallace is in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility after allegedly shooting another teenager in the stomach.

Deputies and EMS met with juveniles at a close Winn Dixie parking lot to transport the victim to the local hospital, where he was listed as stable.

According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, they received multiple calls about a party being held in south of Williston that ended with a shooting. After deputies arrived at the scene, detectives were able to piece information from interviews and video of the fight and shooting posted on social media sites.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Wallace, and the 17-year-old was located in Marion County. MCSO attempted to make contact, when Wallace fled on foot. He was apprehended quickly around midnight on Sept. 1 and was found to be in possession of a firearm - a firearm that was reported stolen in Marion County.

Wallace is now facing charges in both Marion County and Levy County. In Levy County, he is facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm, exhibition of a firearm and possession of a firearm under 18-years old.

Meanwhile Joseph Crane, the child’s parent for organizing the party, has been charged for having an open house party where a serious injury occurred.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protestors gather at West End Golf Course to fight rezoning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Protesters gather at WestEnd Golf Course in Gainesville in an effort to keep the property recreational. The property is facing a zoning change from potential residential developers.

News

Gators speak up about social injustice: ’We’re not just entertainment’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida athletes are in the trenches, fighting for social justice.

News

Clovis Watson Jr. is now the Alachua County Sheriff elect by default

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to the Alachua County Supervisor’s elections office, Watson Jr. will be unopposed on the November ballot after write-in challenger, Robert Brinkman has bowed out.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Latest News

News

In Case You Missed It: August 31, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the top local and national stories you need to know about In Case You Missed It.

News

ICYMI

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

PUBLIX ENDS ONE-WAY AISLES

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Governor extends limited ban on evictions and foreclosures

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The governor has extended the state's eviction and moratorium ban only for residents affected by the COVID-19 emergency.

News

EVICTION NOTICE EXTENDED

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Gainesville High football player tackling school and a small business

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Shamon “Shooby” Coleman makes $400 every two weeks to pay for football training camp