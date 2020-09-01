Advertisement

Local teen created an app to help you track COVID safety in bars, restaurants, stores and more

The app provides a summary of cleanliness and COVID regulations followed at certain locations based on other user’s ratings
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are slowly returning to normalcy as kids head back to school, parents back to work, and restaurants open back up. However, the fear of catching the virus is very much still relevant.

One teen from East Side Highschool decided the solution to getting back to the new-normal safely is easier than you think.

A little inspiration from grandma lead 16-year-old Anish Jha to spend the summer creating his own app, called Prober.

“My grandma lives with us and because of that I have to take more precautions whenever I go out anywhere,” Jha said. “There was no service available which allowed people to find which places near them were taking the necessary safety precautions.”

Like almost everything during the pandemic, there’s a lot of uncertainty when it comes to deciding whether or not to go out to grab a bite to eat or if heading into a store is a safe move.

The app Prober uses your location to find the nearest restaurants, cafes, bars, parks, and stores. Once you go into a location, you can rate it based on the criteria of safety precautions. With others using the app, you can see their ratings to make your decisions

Jha created the app with co-founder Tigran Grigoryan just five months ago. This isn’t the first time Jha has experimented with technology like this and he says it certainly won’t be the last.

“My dad’s an engineer,” he said, “so that gave me some inspiration to get into tech and coding. I started coding around 10 or 11 years old. After college, I might go to start another business. I like making things and making things helps society, as well, because you create value. So hopefully, I sharpen my skills in college and go out and create more exciting things.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NCFL couple delivers baby on the side of I-75

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
When the father called 911, Dispatcher Jason Upshaw was on the other end of the line talking the couple through the after-birth process.

Elections 2020

Brinkman drops out of sheriff race... but why?

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By AJ Willy
Robert Brinkman was a write-in for the Alachua County Sheriff, but then dropped out after the primary.

News

MCFR partners with PulsePoint

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

DeSantis lifts visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The new rules will allow loved ones to visit by appointment only. Visitors will also have to wear personal protective equipment and have their temperature checked.

Latest News

News

’Get the app, save a life’: MCFR partners with PulsePoint

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Marion County Fire Rescue officials said they respond to more than 450 cardiac arrest events throughout the year, and they hope the public can help them in responding to these incidents with an app called PulsePoint.

News

A woman escapes her captors in Levy County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A 39-year-old woman managed to call 911 on Monday, telling the dispatcher she was held against her will

News

Levy County party turns violent

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Sunny E. Wallace is in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility after allegedly shooting another teenager in the stomach.

News

Protestors gather at West End Golf Course to fight rezoning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Protesters gather at WestEnd Golf Course in Gainesville in an effort to keep the property recreational. The property is facing a zoning change from potential residential developers.

News

Gators speak up about social injustice: ’We’re not just entertainment’

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida athletes are in the trenches, fighting for social justice.

News

Clovis Watson Jr. is now the Alachua County Sheriff elect by default

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to the Alachua County Supervisor’s elections office, Watson Jr. will be unopposed on the November ballot after write-in challenger, Robert Brinkman has bowed out.