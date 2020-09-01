Local teen created an app to help you track COVID safety in bars, restaurants, stores and more

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are slowly returning to normalcy as kids head back to school, parents back to work, and restaurants open back up. However, the fear of catching the virus is very much still relevant.

One teen from East Side Highschool decided the solution to getting back to the new-normal safely is easier than you think.

A little inspiration from grandma lead 16-year-old Anish Jha to spend the summer creating his own app, called Prober.

“My grandma lives with us and because of that I have to take more precautions whenever I go out anywhere,” Jha said. “There was no service available which allowed people to find which places near them were taking the necessary safety precautions.”

Like almost everything during the pandemic, there’s a lot of uncertainty when it comes to deciding whether or not to go out to grab a bite to eat or if heading into a store is a safe move.

The app Prober uses your location to find the nearest restaurants, cafes, bars, parks, and stores. Once you go into a location, you can rate it based on the criteria of safety precautions. With others using the app, you can see their ratings to make your decisions

Jha created the app with co-founder Tigran Grigoryan just five months ago. This isn’t the first time Jha has experimented with technology like this and he says it certainly won’t be the last.

“My dad’s an engineer,” he said, “so that gave me some inspiration to get into tech and coding. I started coding around 10 or 11 years old. After college, I might go to start another business. I like making things and making things helps society, as well, because you create value. So hopefully, I sharpen my skills in college and go out and create more exciting things.”

