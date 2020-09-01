NCFL couple delivers baby on the side of I-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City couple ended up delivering their baby on the side of I-75 while on the way to UF Health Shands in Gainesville.

The father of the baby, Timothy Baker, ended up pulling the car over because the baby girl was already pushing her way into the world.

“That was only surely God, I knew it was because I was about to pass out,” Baker said.

After he pulled over, he dialed 911 where Dispatcher Jason Upshaw was on the other end of the line and told Baker how to keep the mother and baby warm.

“I ain’t ever seen anything like that my entire life. I give congrats to the ladies in this world because I tell you, there ain’t nothing like that,” Baker said.

Upshaw talked Baker through the after-birth process and made sure to keep the mood light by telling him the baby girl’s middle name should be I-75.

“I was talking to him like we were sitting together, just having a conversation. I told him my part and his part was the easy one. Mom had did all the hard work. Him and I were just kind of along for the ride,” Upshaw said.

Baker said his fiancé Jasmine is doing well and their baby is looking strong.

“I think she’ll probably be in some kind of gymnastics and stuff because she did some flipping and stuff, she’s doing it now,” Baker said.

Baker said he and Jasmine are ecstatic about their new little bundle of joy. He also said they are excited about another addition to their family after asking Upshaw to be the godfather of the baby.

The new parents decided to name their baby girl Twylah.

