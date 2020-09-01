Noon kickoffs for Gator football in weeks one and two

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The SEC announced select kickoff times and network assignments for some of its early season games on Tuesday. The schedule calls for just one Florida Gators game to be televised on CBS, and that is the annual matchup against Georgia, set for Nov. 7. Kickoff for that game will be 3:30.

ESPN will carry Florida’s first two games, and both are noon start times. Florida will kick off the pandemic-delayed season at Ole Miss on Sept. 26 before hosting South Carolina Oct. 3.

Florida will also be on ESPN or ESPN2 for its Oct. 17 home game against LSU, a 3:30 start time.

