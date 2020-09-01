Ocala Fire Rescue releases information on overdoses in 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On “Overdose Awareness Day,” Ocala Fire Rescue released information on overdoses in Marion county.

(-) OFR officials say Marion county had 657 suspected overdose cases in the first six months of the year.

(-) 93 of those cases resulted in death.

(-) About half the cases were treated with Narcan, an emergency drug overdose treatment.

The CDC says the leading cause of overdose deaths are from opioids. In Ocala, the fire department offers resources for those suffering from addiction.

If you, or someone you know, are suffering from addiction, please contact Ocala Fire Rescue to inquire about the Narcan Leave Behind (NLB) program or the Ocala Recovery Project (ORP). For more information about the NLB program, visit www.ocalafire.org. For details about the ORP, contact Captain Jesse Blaire at 352-266-4769.

