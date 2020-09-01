Advertisement

P.K. Yonge set for Friday’s opener

Road test at Trenton awaits in season debut
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Training camp is blending with game prep this week across NCFL as several teams get ready for their high school football regular season openers on Friday.

At P.K. Yonge, the Blue Wave are encouraged by player retention rate after last season’s 3-7 record. Head coach Marcus McDonald says numbers in the program have increased in each of the last three years. Roster depth enabled the Blue Wave to scrimmage together last Friday.

“The imperfection was valuable for little things like that,” said McDonald. “It was good from the stand point to learn from our mistakes against ourselves as opposed to making those mistakes this Friday.”

P.K. Yonge opens the season with a visit to Trenton, a team that finished 5-6 a year ago.

