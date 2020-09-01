Protestors gather at West End Golf Course to fight rezoning
Protesters gather at the West End Golf Course in Gainesville in an effort to keep the property recreational. The property is facing a zoning change from potential residential developers.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The West End Golf Course in Gainesville has been unattended for almost a year, but Tuesday peaceful protesters gathered there in an effort to keep the area recreational.
Now the property is facing a zoning change from potential residential developers.
Protest participant Susan Prewitt said the community doesn’t need anymore housing and traffic, but needs a recreational area for people to enjoy the outdoors, especially during a time like now.
“It has allowed people to go out, the course, when we were in quarantine there was people using the golf course as a biking trail, for walking,” said Prewitt.
The potential developers next step is to present their plan during a planning commission public hearing, and then to the board of county commissioners.
Over a thousand people have signed a petition and a GoFundMe page was started to help pay for attorney fees and expenses related to fighting the rezoning.
Protestors were out from 7:30 am to 9 am and plan to be later from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Tuesday.
