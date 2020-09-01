Protestors gather at West End Golf Course to fight rezoning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The West End Golf Course in Gainesville has been unattended for almost a year, but Tuesday peaceful protesters gathered there in an effort to keep the area recreational.

Now the property is facing a zoning change from potential residential developers.

Protest participant Susan Prewitt said the community doesn’t need anymore housing and traffic, but needs a recreational area for people to enjoy the outdoors, especially during a time like now.

“It has allowed people to go out, the course, when we were in quarantine there was people using the golf course as a biking trail, for walking,” said Prewitt.

The potential developers next step is to present their plan during a planning commission public hearing, and then to the board of county commissioners.

Over a thousand people have signed a petition and a GoFundMe page was started to help pay for attorney fees and expenses related to fighting the rezoning.

Protestors were out from 7:30 am to 9 am and plan to be later from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

