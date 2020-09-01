Starting school and a small business: Gainesville High football player sets sights on NFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether on-campus or online, students in North Central Florida play defense against coronavirus to keep up with their studies. Shamon ‘Shooby’ Coleman is tackling this school year as a small business owner of a lawn mowing company.

“I feel I’m made for it so it’s gonna be pretty normal for me,” said Coleman despite starting his first year at Gainesville High school from home. A busy body since his parents can remember Shooby started the business over the summer and mows around five to six lawns a week.

“So he’s not the type of kid who would like to sit around, be still and do nothing,” added his mother Shannon, who is proud to see her youngest child take initiative amid a pandemic and juggle his Digital Academy classes. “But just to think about him being able to step into high school, stay focused, with his business that at the age of 14 years old he’s in a position at eight years from now he can say ‘hey I’ve had my business since I was 14.’”

Every weekday after school and on the weekends, Shooby manages his schedule around football practice at GHS and quarterback training camps.

“I’ve always been busy all my life so this right here is just a little bit more added to it but I’m just gonna make it through it,” added Shooby. His bi-weekly income goes directly to training camps.

“Being so responsible and mature, it makes me feel great as a dad,” said Shooby’s father, Stephen. He added it makes him proud to know that Shooby knows the value of hard work to reach his goals.

“NFL after college,” is what Shooby said is guaranteed for his future. Click here to find the information to book Shooby for your lawn.

