Trenton hopes to build on 2019

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -After reaching the Class 1A state playoffs last season but ultimately finishing 5-6 overall, the Trenton Tigers have some enthusiasm to lean on in their football program.

In 2019, the Tigers dressed only 17 players. Entering Friday’s season opener against P.K. Yonge, numbers have increased to 40 despite the uncertainty surrounding the season due to COVID-19.

“They understand what they can do, and they understand what it takes to get there,” said head coach Bill Wiles. “Numbers and morale are the two big things.”

Junior quarterback Tyler Perry will be counted on to lead the Tigers offensively after accounting for 35 total touchdowns passing and rushing a year ago.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.