Advertisement

Trenton hopes to build on 2019

Tigers look to improve on playoff appearance
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -After reaching the Class 1A state playoffs last season but ultimately finishing 5-6 overall, the Trenton Tigers have some enthusiasm to lean on in their football program.

In 2019, the Tigers dressed only 17 players. Entering Friday’s season opener against P.K. Yonge, numbers have increased to 40 despite the uncertainty surrounding the season due to COVID-19.

“They understand what they can do, and they understand what it takes to get there,” said head coach Bill Wiles. “Numbers and morale are the two big things.”

Junior quarterback Tyler Perry will be counted on to lead the Tigers offensively after accounting for 35 total touchdowns passing and rushing a year ago.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Fresh slate for Lafayette this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Hornets start season on the road this Friday.

Sports

Lafayette Hornets season preps

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

Trenton Tigers season preps

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

Hawthorne Football prepares for season

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT
Find out what Coach Ingram is excited for this season.

Latest News

Sports

Hawthorne’s Chaz Mackey powering through tough times

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By Cierra Clark
Hawthorne quarterback, Chaz Mackey, is hoping to lead his team back to the playoffs.

Sports

High school teams make preseason push

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Checking in with P.K Yonge and Trenton prior to opener.

Sports

Kickoff for some schools a week away

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT

Sports

New leader, enthusiastic attitude at Santa Fe

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
First year head coach "brings the juice" to Raiders.

Sports

Santa Fe Raiders season preps

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:37 PM EDT

Sports

Marion County public schools to play six games

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
North Marion, Vanguard, Dunnellon all playoff teams from last season.