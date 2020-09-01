Two dirt bikes collide with vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers are warning of the dangers of driving dirt bikes on the road after three people were injured in a crash.

Officers say around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday on NE 8th Avenue, a vehicle collided with a dirt bike being driven with no lights. This caused a second dirt bike to crash into that vehicle.

Both bike drivers were taken to UF Health Shands, where they remain in stable condition. The driver of the vehicle was also injured.

Police say dirt bikes are not allowed on roads without proper permitting.

