Alachua County Commission May Require ‘Indoor Party’ Registration

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Alachua County could be required to sign up before they party indoors with ten or more of their friends.

Alachua County Commissioners say the registration form is to hold large groups accountable for potential community COVID-19 spread and as a way to deter you from gathering.

The amended emergency order in the works will make it a violation to ‘not’ register gatherings of more than ten, in addition, to not following social distance, signage and mask requirements inside your home.

“What this would require is a registration process. so if you’re gonna have a gathering, it’s more than ten people you have to register. And the registration would be a form online that it is already working on and you would have to say the location, the person applying for the registration.” said Alachua County Attorney, Sylvia Torres.

Other registration requirements include contact information for the names of the people at your party, square footage of your location, and how you plan to social distance.

Registration forms must then be given to code and law enforcement officers, and they can check to make sure you are following the rules.

